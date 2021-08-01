Get to Know Boeheim's Army's Next Opponent: Florida TNT

A spot in the championship game of The Basketball Tournament is on the line as Boeheim's Army faces Florida TNT in the semifinals on Sunday. Here is what you need to know about Florida TNT going into the matchup.

Previous Games: Florida TNT has won its four games by an average of 17 points while scoring 85 points per game.

Iren Rainey is the head coach of Florida TNT. Per his TBT bio, Rainey is an NBA Player Development Consultant, Performance Psychologist, and a Shooting Specialist who trains many current NBA players.

Player: Alante Fenner

Height: 6-5

Position: Point Guard

College: Savannah State, Francis Marion

College Stats: 9.8 ppg, 3.4 rpb, 1.5 apg, 1.2 spg, 0.1 bpg, 40.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT%, 72.4 FT%

TBT Bio: Alante Fenner joins Florida TNT for TBT 2021. Fenner played three years at Savannah state with a stint at Marion Francis inbetween. At Savannah State he averaged 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. He has since played in Kosovo and Denmark, playing in Denmarks top league for the 2020-2021 season with Team FOG Naestved.

Player: Andrew Smith

Height: 6-9

Position: Center

College: Liberty

College Stats: 6.0 ppg, 4.6 rpb, 0.6 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.8 bpg, 55.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT%, 63.0 FT%

TBT Bio: Smith was a four-year letter winner at Liberty University from 2011-15. He has spent the last six seasons playing professionally overseas in Latvia, Holland, Germany, and Sweden. In 2017, he led Donar Groningen (Holland) to the 2017 Dutch SuperCup and to the Dutch Eredivisie Championship.

Player: Brandon Robinson

Height: 6-5

Position: Shooting Guard

College: Clayton College

College Stats: 17.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.8 bpg, 42.2 FG%, 34.9 3PT%, 76.2 FT%

TBT Bio: Robinson, one of the best scorers in TBT history, will be back for his fifth season after previously playing for Atlanta Dirty South (2015), Trained to Go (2016), Pedro’s Posse (2017), and Team DRC (2018). He holds an average of 17.1 points per game in eleven career games. Brandon played collegiately at Clayton College where he posted averages of 20.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a senior. Since 2011, he has enjoyed a decade long career overseas in Canada, Germany, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico.

Player: Chris Warren

Height: 5-10

Position: Point Guard

College: Ole Miss

College Stats: 17.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT%, 86.0 FT%

TBT Bio: Warren will be returning for his fifth season in TBT after previously suiting up for Team Maryland (2016), Ole Hotty Toddy (2017), Team DRC (2018), and Florida TNT (2019). He holds career averages of 15.9 points per game in nine games including 23.0 points per game in 2016. Chris was a four-year starter at Ole Miss from 2007-11 where he averaged 17.6 points per game and was a 2x All-SEC honoree. For the last decade, he has played overseas all around the world – most notably in France where he won the 2013 French ProA Championship, the 2017 French Cup, and the 2017 FIBA EuroCup title.

Player: Dominique Jones

Height: 6-4

Position: Shooting Guard

College: South Florida

College Stats: 18.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 0.4 bpg, 44.2 FG%, 32.3 3PT%, 73.7 FT%

TBT Bio: Dominique Jones will join Florida TNT for their bout in TBT 2021. Dominique spent three years at USF (2007-10) before declaring for the 2010 NBA Draft. Jones was selected in the first round with the 25th overall pick to the Memphis Grizzles but was later traded to the Dallas Mavericks for cash. He spent seasons 2010-13 between the Mavericks and the Texas Legends (Dallas’ G-League team). Following his time in the NBA, Jones took his talents overseas playing in China where he has most recently played with Jilin Northeast Tigers. Nearly averaging a triple double (38.2 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 9.5 APG), Jones will look to bring that same production to Florida TNT.

Player: Jarvis Williams

Height: 6-4

Position: Shooting Guard

College: NC State

College Stats: 133 rec, 1,764 yds, 20 TDs

TBT Bio: Many people around NC State know Jarvis Williams as a standout wide receiver during his collegiate days. After playing collegiate football, Jarvis spent some time in the Arena Football League. Williams did return to his first love of basketball after the gridiron and began playing in tournaments with cash prizes. He would enter into $10,000 and $25,000 tournaments and would win with his teams. He has last played for Team DRC in the TBT tournament and looks to win more money for his professional basketball career.

Player: Keith Clanton

Height: 6-8

Position: Power Forward

College: Central Florida

College Stats: 13.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.8 bpg, 49.9 FG%, 30.1 3PT%, 64.3 FT%

TBT Bio: Clanton will be participating in his fourth season in TBT after previously suiting up for Team Krossover (2015), Pedro’s Posse (2017), and Team DRC (2018-19). In 2018, he averaged 10.7 points per game and in 2019 he averaged 11.7 points per game for DRC. Keith played collegiately at Central Florida from 2009-13 where he put up 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for the Knights. During his career, he was a 3x All-C-USA honoree and a 2012 member of the All-Defensive Team. Since 2013, Clanton has played overseas in Poland, South Korea, Puerto Rico, Israel, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Japan.

Player: Kenny Boynton

Height: 6-3

Position: Guard

College: Florida

College Stats: 14.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.1 bpg, 48.1 FG%, 34.0 3PT%, 78.6 FT%

TBT Bio: Boynton played collegiately at the University of Florida (2009-13). He finished his career at Florida as the second-leading scorer in Florida history (2,033 career points), owns the record for 3-pointers made (333), and was named coaches’ First-Team All-SEC in 2012. Boynton took his talents internationally after college and has most recently been a member of Shenzhen Aviators in China where he is averaging 11.8 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.0 APG.

Player: Marc-Eddy Norelia

Height: 6-8

Position: Power Forward

College: Tulane, Florida Gulf Coast

College Stats: 10.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.7 spg, 0.5 bpg, 53.5 FG%, 14.3 3PT%, 65.0 FT%

TBT Bio: Norelia started his college career at Tulane (2012-13) before transferring to Florida Gulf Coast. He played at FGCU from 2013-2017. In 2016, he averaged 16.6 points and 9 rebounds per game while earning All-A-Sun First Team honors. Since college, he has played overseas in France, Portugal, and Spain.

Player: Matt Williams

Height: 6-5

Position: Shooting Guard

College: Central Florida

College Stats: 8.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.0 bpg, 38.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT%, 77.2 FT%

TBT Bio: Matt Williams played collegiately at UCF from 2012-17. The now 27-year-old finished his UCF career as the school’s leader in three-pointers made in a season (274), season (126), and game (11). After turning pro, Williams signed a two-way deal with the Miami Heat before embarking on a career overseas. He most recently played for the Caribbean Storm in Colombia in 2020.

Player: Tristan Spurlock

Height: 6-8

Position: Small Forward

College: Virginia, Central Florida

College Stats: 8.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.8 bpg, 40.2 FG%, 32.9 3PT%, 73.4 FT%

TBT Bio: Spurlock will be back in TBT after suiting up for Team DRC in 2019 (he averaged 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game that summer). He played collegiately at Virginia before transferring to Central Florida where he posted 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game from 2011-14. After college, Tristan had a brief stint in the NBA G-League before heading overseas where he has remained since 2015. Spurlock has played in Puerto Rico, Hungary, Argentina,Sweden, China, and most recently in Mexico.