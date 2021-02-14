Transcript: Joe Girard Postgame Press Conference After Win Over BC

Joe Girard had a strong game in Syracuse's 75-67 win over Boston College and spoke about the victory afterwards.

LOOKED LIKE YOU WERE TRYING TO ATTACK TONIGHT.

"Yeah it's just picking your spots," Girard said. "Knowing when it's there and when it's not there. Trying to take advantage of it when it is there. I think it's just all about how the game's flowing, what's going on. What they're giving you, what they're not giving you. Just take what they give you and try to make the most of the opportunity."

DID THE SECOND HALF AGAINST NC STATE HELP YOU COMING INTO THIS GAME?

"Not really. Each and every game I've got to have the same mindset no matter what's going on. No matter who we're playing or what the circumstances are. Like I said, you've got to go out there, play the game and try to help your team win. When the opportunity is there you have to take advantage of it."

EXPLAIN THE DEFENSIVE ADJUSTMENT YOU GUYS HAVE MADE.

"Just the guards trying to get into the high post a little bit more so they're not able to throw it in as easily. Obviously it's going to get in there sometimes. Just being in the zone, it just happens. When we can limit it and minimize it, is when we're at our best. Just putting the guards back a little bit more and rotating a little bit faster when it gets in there in order to keep it out there. Because it helps us at the top but it also helps Marek in the middle and obviously the wings. The coaches do a good job of putting in wrinkles, whether it's on offense or defense, for us that'll help us maximize our potential."

HOW DO YOU BALANCE LOOKING FOR OUR OWN SHOT AND GETTING YOUR TEAMMATES INVOLVED?

"Today, obviously my shots were there in the first half. In the second, it wasn't about me going to score. Other guys had the opportunities, other opportunities were there for guys to score inside. I think that's what we took advantage of. It's just like that all year round. Teams are going to have to go inside to defend a little bit more against us and then outside as well. We have good enough shooters to where if we get going outside obviously the defenses are going to change and try to push up. That's what allows us to get inside in the paint and throw it to Quincy or Marek or those guys down there. Even sometimes with the guards driving in there. It's just about what the defense is giving you. I think a lot of it is dependent on how our offense is really playing because we're so dynamic. We have the opportunity to score inside and out."

WHERE DO YOU FEEL THIS TEAM IS RIGHT NOW?

"We've still got a long way to go, I think, which is a good thing. At the same time we have been playing pretty well. Have a lot of opportunities to pick up some good wins here. Each and every day you've just got to go to practice and in the games have the same mindset that you're going out there trying to give the team the best shot to win. When we do that, when we're focused, we're usually pretty good. Like I said, we've got a lot of opportunities coming up. We're just looking forward to taking advantage of them and hopefully make a good run here. To answer your question, we still have a lot we can improve on, which is a good thing."

WHAT WOULD IT MEAN TO YOU TO HAVE FANS IN THE CARRIER DOME?

"It would mean a lot. I think the only, obviously it was a bad game for us, we lost at Clemson, that seemed like the only real kind of 'normal' game this year. They had a lot of fans there. It was a fun atmosphere. Hearing opposing crowds chant at you and stuff like that. That was fun for us. Obviously we wish we played a lot better and didn't lose. But for normalcy that was pretty awesome. Obviously here in the Carrier Dome we wish we had our fans here behind us. They're another aspect of the game and they help us. I know the Seahawks have that 12th man thing and these guys are kind of like our 6th man. We've got a lot of opportunities when fans are there to get energized and stuff like that. It's been totally different this year. If they were here it would obviously be a lot more normal. But we're looking forward to them being back."

WHAT'S THE MINDSET GOING INTO THE LOUISVILLE GAME WITH THEIR TOUGH BACKCOURT?

"They're really good players. At the same time we're just going there looking to win. We're not looking at any two players or anybody, we're just going there to try to win the game. Like you said, they've got some good players outside of even those guards. We've just go to be focused and make sure we know where they are at all times. They like to attack. Even though our game before with them got cancelled, we still game planned for them a little bit. I think that will help. We'll have an extra day, technically, to game plan for them. We know a lot of what they like to do, I'm sure they know a lot about what we like to do. We're really looking forward to that matchup. It's a lot about pride too."

A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES COMING UP TO PAD THAT NCAA TOURNAMENT RESUME.

"Like I said we're really excited. A lot of its about pride. If we go in there with a lot of heart, a lot of pride, and play our game I think we'll be pretty successful. They're a really good team. They've got really good players and a really good coaching staff, but so do we. We're just looking forward for the opportunity. It's another one to put on the resume. At the same time, you've just got to go in like it's another game and stay focused on the task at hand."