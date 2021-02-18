FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Jerami Grant Pours in Career High 43 Points vs Bulls

Grant continues to have a stellar 2020-21 campaign.
Former Syracuse forward Jerami Grant's monster season continued Wednesday night. Grant put in a career high 43 points against the Chicago Bulls on 15-25 shooting including 4-9 from three point range and 9-9 from the free throw line. He became the first Piston to score 40 points in a game while shooting over 60% since 2010. 

Despite Grant's efforts, the Detroit Pistons fell 105-102 as the Bulls came back from an 18 point halftime deficit. The 43 point outing is just the latest example of Grant's strong 2020-21 season where he is averaging what would be a career high in points (23.4), rebounds (5.4), assists (3.0) and steals (0.8) per game. Grant is also shooting over 38% from beyond the arc and a career high 87.7% from the charity stripe. 

Grant spent last season with the Denver Nuggets as a key player in their run to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the eventual NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers. Grant signed a three year, $60 million free agent deal with the Detroit Pistons in the offseason. 

This is his first year as a featured offensive player, and he is responding. Detroit is not having a great year, as they dropped to just 8-20 on the season after falling to Chicago. Grant has been a major bright spot for them, however, and is a player they will look to build around moving forward. 

Basketball

