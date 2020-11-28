SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Bryant Head Coach Jared Grasso Rips Into Syracuse, Boeheim

Michael McAllister

At halftime and during the postgame press conference, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said the Orange's season opener against Bryant should not have been played. He stated that the lack of practice (the program paused all activities after coach Boeheim tested positive for COVID-19) put his players at a disadvantage, but took responsibility for playing anyway. 

"You cannot play basketball when you don't practice," Boeheim said after the game. "That's a fundamental thing that everybody knows. We were playing really well two weeks ago. Go on 14 days, the players kept themselves in OK shape. We practiced yesterday and some guys were dying. Then we get into a game against a really good team, a smart team, a well coached team, we couldn't run, we couldn't shoot...

"But this is my fault. We should never have played this game. We should've come back, practiced, played next week. Bryant couldn't really reschedule it. So, 100% my fault."

RELATED: SIDIBE TO GET MRI ON LEG

Bryant head coach Jared Grasso did not seem to take too kindly to those remarks during his postgame press conference. 

"Am I supposed to give an honest reaction?" Grasso said via Bill Koch of the Providence Journal. "Let me give an honest reaction -- we gave them five opportunities to cancel the game. They wanted to play it. We asked to move the date five times. We felt the same way. They were coming off quarantine. They asked to play it. They wanted to play us. We should have beat them at their place. If that's going to be their excuse, so be it. Now I got angry because we had this conversation with them a dozen times about moving the date. 

"They decided not to move it. I know I'm not supposed to say that. He's a Hall of Fame coach. I'm a nobody. But the reality is we tried to change the date and give them the opportunity to change the date. They decided not to. Is that the reason we should have beat them? If they want to use that as an excuse, they can. But we came up here and we should have beat Syracuse at Syracuse. It's hard for me not to be blunt. I apologize. I would have wanted to cancel the game if I was in their shoes. They didn't want to cancel the game. They made that decision. We came up here to play and came up here to win and deserved to win. We didn't make enough plays to. 

"They're a very good team. He's a Hall of Fame coach. I have nothing but respect for him. But for them to say they wanted to cancel the game is just completely false." 

RELATED: BOX SCORE SYRACUSE 85 BRYANT 84

To be fair, Boeheim was not saying they wanted to cancel it but Bryant refused. He was saying it was not fair to his players to expect them to play well given the circumstances, and even said responsibility for playing the game was completely on him. Grasso's response may have also been dictated on how Boeheim's comments were relayed to him. Either way, those are certainly some strong words from the Bulldogs' head coach. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Takeaways: Syracuse Edges Out Bryant in Home Opener

The Syracuse Men's basketball team got off to the right start in the win-loss column on Friday.

Talha Rao

Box Score: Syracuse 85 Bryant 84

In their season opener, Syracuse comes from behind to avoid the upset taking down the Bryant Bulldogs.

Steven Shoemaker

Sidibe to Get MRI on Leg After Injury in Opener

Sidibe suffered the injury early in the season opener against Bryant

Michael McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse vs Bryant

Television, live stream, radio, series history and more for Syracuse basketball's season opener.

Michael McAllister

Live Updates: Syracuse vs Bryant

How to follow along and interact with us during Syracuse basketball's season opener.

Michael McAllister

Markus Paul Passes Away at Age 54

The Cowboys head strength and conditioning coach had a medical emergency Tuesday morning.

Michael McAllister

by

Korn4

How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

Television, live stream, radio, series history, odds and more for the Orange vs the Wolfpack.

Michael McAllister

by

Sly35

Sleeper Recruits

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/thankful-for-football-senior-sleepers-making-most-of-2020

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Commit is SI All-American Finalist

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/si-all-american-football-candidates-list-down-to-250

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

‘Unfinished Business’: What the 2020 Season Means to Syracuse Football Players

For some Syracuse Orange football players, the 2020 season "doesn't count." For others, every game is "personal."

Jacob Payne

by

Jacob Payne