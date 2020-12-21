Quincy Guerrier Named ACC Player of the Week

Syracuse sophomore forward Quincy Guerrier has been named ACC Player of the Week for his performances against Northeastern and Buffalo. The weekly award is selected by voting from 15 members of the media. More from the ACC press release:

“A native of Montreal, Quebec, Guerrier recorded a pair of double-doubles as the Orange topped Northeastern and Buffalo to improve to 6-1 on the season. He averaged 22.5 points per game and 13.5 rebounds per game in the victories. He posted 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds Wednesday against Northeastern. In Syracuse’s comeback win Saturday against Buffalo, Guerrier racked up a career-high 27 points as well as 11 rebounds. Guerrier owns an ACC-best four double-doubles this season and joins Pitt’s Justin Champagnie as the lone ACC players currently averaging a double-double. Guerrier is averaging 18.0 points per game (fourth in the ACC) and 10.0 rebounds per game (second in the ACC).”

Duke’s DJ Steward was named ACC Freshman of the Week. Each of the four recipients of the ACC Player of the Week honor has been a forward. Previous winners include Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright and Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie.

Syracuse currently sits at 6-1 (1-0) on the season. They had their next game, a Tuesday nightmatchup with Notre Dame for the conference home opener) postponed due to contact tracing. The Buffalo Bulls program had a Tier 1 (player, coach, manager, support staff) positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, just one day after facing the Orange in the Dome. As a result, Syracuse and the ACC announced the game against the Irish would be postponed. Syracuse also announced that all team activities will be paused for the time being.

This is the third COVID-19 related incident for Syracuse through seven games. The first came before the season started when head coach Jim Boeheim tested positive. That resulted in a two week long pause of team activities prior to the season opener. Before the second game of the season, a member of the program tested positive and Buddy Boeheim was forced to quarantine due to contact tracing. He missed three games, including the Orange’s only loss at Rutgers.

Syracuse’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday, December 30th at Wake Forest.