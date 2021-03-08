Guerrier Named All-ACC Third Team, Richmond Snubbed

Syracuse’s forward was honored by the ACC while the Orange’s freshman was not.

Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier was named Third Team All-ACC on Monday. Guerrier was the only Orange player on any of the three All ACC teams. Guerrier averaged 14.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the floor and 30% from three point range. Guerrier also received three votes for Most Improved Player.

Alan Griffin was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

The ACC also announced its All Freshman and All Defensive Teams. Kadary Richmond was snubbed from both despite finishing third in the league in steals and ninth in assists. Richmond did receive a vote for Freshman of the Year, however.

Joe Alvarado, who led the conference in steals, was named Defensive Player of the Year. Scottie Barnes was named Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year. Matthew Hurt was the ACC’s Most Improved Player. Moses Wright was ACC Player of the Year. Mike Young of Virginia Tech was named ACC Coach of the Year.

The rest of the All ACC Teams were as follows:

FIRST TEAM

Moses Wright – Georgia Tech

Justin Champagnie – Pittsburgh

Carlik Jones – Louisville

Matthew Hurt – Duke

Sam Hauser – Virginia

SECOND TEAM

Keve Aluma – Virginia Tech

Jose Alvarado – Georgia Tech

Jay Huff – Virginia

MJ Walker – Florida State

Aamir Simms – Clemson

THIRD TEAM

RaiQuan Gray – Florida State

Isaiah Wong – Miami

Quincy Guerrier – Syracuse

Prentiss Hubb – Notre Dame

Armando Bacot – North Carolina

Scottie Barnes – Florida State

ALL FRESHMAN TEAM

Scottie Barnes – Florida State

DJ Steward – Duke

Day’Ron Sharpe – North Carolina

Jae’lyn Withers – Louisville

Caleb Love – North Carolina

ALL DEFENSIVE TEAM

Jose Alvarado – Georgia Tech

Manny Bates – NC State

Jay Huff – Virginia

Jordan Goldwire – Duke

Moses Wright – Georgia Tech