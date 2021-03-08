Guerrier Named All-ACC Third Team, Richmond Snubbed
Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier was named Third Team All-ACC on Monday. Guerrier was the only Orange player on any of the three All ACC teams. Guerrier averaged 14.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the floor and 30% from three point range. Guerrier also received three votes for Most Improved Player.
Alan Griffin was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention.
The ACC also announced its All Freshman and All Defensive Teams. Kadary Richmond was snubbed from both despite finishing third in the league in steals and ninth in assists. Richmond did receive a vote for Freshman of the Year, however.
Joe Alvarado, who led the conference in steals, was named Defensive Player of the Year. Scottie Barnes was named Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year. Matthew Hurt was the ACC’s Most Improved Player. Moses Wright was ACC Player of the Year. Mike Young of Virginia Tech was named ACC Coach of the Year.
The rest of the All ACC Teams were as follows:
FIRST TEAM
Moses Wright – Georgia Tech
Justin Champagnie – Pittsburgh
Carlik Jones – Louisville
Matthew Hurt – Duke
Sam Hauser – Virginia
SECOND TEAM
Keve Aluma – Virginia Tech
Jose Alvarado – Georgia Tech
Jay Huff – Virginia
MJ Walker – Florida State
Aamir Simms – Clemson
THIRD TEAM
RaiQuan Gray – Florida State
Isaiah Wong – Miami
Quincy Guerrier – Syracuse
Prentiss Hubb – Notre Dame
Armando Bacot – North Carolina
Scottie Barnes – Florida State
ALL FRESHMAN TEAM
Scottie Barnes – Florida State
DJ Steward – Duke
Day’Ron Sharpe – North Carolina
Jae’lyn Withers – Louisville
Caleb Love – North Carolina
ALL DEFENSIVE TEAM
Jose Alvarado – Georgia Tech
Manny Bates – NC State
Jay Huff – Virginia
Jordan Goldwire – Duke
Moses Wright – Georgia Tech