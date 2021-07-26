How to Watch Boeheim's Army vs Heartfire

Matchup: (3) Boeheim's Army vs (11) Heartfire

Previous Games: Boeheim's Army beat Forces of Seoul 65-53. Heartfire beat Overlooked 78-65

Location: Peoria Civic Center (Peoria, IL)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, July 26th.

Television/Stream: ESPN2/Watch ESPN

Live Stats: LINK

What to know about Boeheim's Army: The roster features several former Syracuse basketball players, including Eric Devendorf, CJ Fair, Tyler Lydon, Chris McCullough, Malachi Richardson and Andrew White. Paschal Chukwu was supposed to be on the roster as well, but was unable to travel back into the United States due to travel restrictions related to the ongoing pandemic.

This year's roster features more non Syracuse alums than in any previous iteration of Boeheim's Army. They include Tyrese Rice, Keifer Sykes, DJ Kennedy and DeAndre Kane.

Rice is a point guard who played at Boston College from 2005-2009 and has played oversees ever since. He is a multiple time EuroLeague Champion, also won the Israeli League and has been an all-star at various stops. He stands 6-1, plays point guard and can really score. He was averaged 17.6 points and 5.4 assists as a sophomore, 21.0 points and 5.0 assists as a junior and 16.9 points and 5.4 assists as a senior. He was named to the All ACC Second Team as a sophomore and first team as a junior.

Sykes is also a point guard who played at Wisconsin-Green Bay from 2011-2015. He has spent his professional career overseas. During his collegiate career, he averaged 16.5 points and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 33% from three point range.

Kennedy is a four time TBT champion with Overseas Elite, who is not participating this year and is considered perhaps the best player in The Basketball Tournament history. Kennedy, a 6-5 guard/wing, was part of Overseas Elite from the get-go. When they won the TBT four years in a row from 2015 to 2018, Kennedy was one of the standout performs. He was named Tournament MVP in 2015 and 2018, and named to the All-Tournament squad in 2016, 2017 and 2018. In 2019, when Overseas Elite lost its first TBT game in its history, Kennedy was still named to the All-Tournament Team. Kennedy scored 24 points in the 2015 title game and averaged over 15 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 2017.

Kane, a 6-4 guard, started his collegiate career at Marshall, where he spent three seasons, averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Herd. He transferred to Iowa State for his senior year, and averaged 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Kane was a member of Overseas Elite’s 2016, 2017 and 2018 TBT championship teams. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 2016, 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 2017 and 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds in 2018.