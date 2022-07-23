Skip to main content

How to Watch Boeheim's Army vs The Nerd Team in TBT

Television, live stream, date, time and a preview for The Basketball Tournament second round matchup.

Matchup: Boeheim's Army vs The Nerd Team (TBT 2nd Round)

Location: SRC Arena (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, July 23rd.

Television: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Boeheim's Army is a Syracuse alumni team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a single elimination, winner take all basketball event. Boeheim's Army won TBT last year for the first time. Mainstay Eric Devendorf, who was one of the main reasons for Boeheim's Army's growth in popularity, went out as a champion as he elected not to return this year.

In addition, guard Keifer Sykes, who hit the winning shot last year, is with the Indiana Pacers and therefore not returning.

While there has been roster turnover, there are still plenty of familiar faces for Orange fans. Tyler Ennis, Rakeem Christmas, Jimmy Boeheim and Marek Dolezaj are among the Syracuse additions to the 2022 version of Boeheim's Army. Andrew White and CJ Fair, both who have contributed in years past, also return. Among the non-Syracuse players on the roster are DJ Kennedy, Deandre Kane, Dee Bost, Kyle Wiltjer and Matt Morgan. Kennedy and Kane were on last year's winning team, while Bost, Wiltjer and Morgan are new additions.

The Nerd Team is a team of players from some of the top academic institutions. They feature several Ivy League players as well as a pair of Notre Dame alums in Prentiss Hubb and Paul Atkinson. You can view their full roster HERE.

