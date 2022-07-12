Skip to main content

How to Watch Cole Swider & Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers

The former Syracuse basketball forward is back in NBA Summer League action.

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) vs Los Angeles Clippers (1-0)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV)

Time: 11:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, July 12th.

Television: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Swider continues to show he can shoot the ball at a very high level. In five Summer League games, he is shooting over 56% from three point range and has scored in double figures four times. The broadcast on ESPN2 during game four was also complimentary of his abilities and how they translate to the NBA. They even cited a scout who believes Swider is a fit for the NBA and will have a place in the league. The 6-9 forward signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Swider came to Syracuse last offseason as a transfer from Villanova. He was not playing a consistently large role with the Wildcats and elected to look elsewhere for that opportunity. With the departures of Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse had the roster space and role available. With Swider's relationships with the coaching staff, it was a slam dunk for both sides.

Still, it took Swider a bit to get comfortable. He started the year 3-22 from beyond the arc but really turned it on over the last half of the season. In the final 13 games, Swider shot 40-77 (52%) from three point range and had several games where he took over offensively. He even seemed to get more comfortable on the defensive end as well and rebounded at a high level all season.

In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor overall and 41% from three. He also shot over 86% from the free throw line.

