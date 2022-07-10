Skip to main content

How to Watch Cole Swider and Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets

The NBA Summer League continues from Las Vegas.

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) vs Charlotte Hornets (0-1)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV)

Time: 9:3f0 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, July 9th.

Television: ESPN3 (online only)

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth

Odds: Charlotte -1.5. 

Over/Under: 170.5

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Swider continues to show he can shoot the ball at a very high level. In four Summer League games, he is shooting 54.5% from three point range and has scored in double figures three times. The broadcast on ESPN2 was also complimentary of his abilities and how they translate to the NBA. They even cited a scout who believes Swider is a fit for the NBA and will have a place in the league. The 6-9 forward signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Swider came to Syracuse last offseason as a transfer from Villanova. He was not playing a consistently large role with the Wildcats and elected to look elsewhere for that opportunity. With the departures of Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse had the roster space and role available. With Swider's relationships with the coaching staff, it was a slam dunk for both sides.

Still, it took Swider a bit to get comfortable. He started the year 3-22 from beyond the arc but really turned it on over the last half of the season. In the final 13 games, Swider shot 40-77 (52%) from three point range and had several games where he took over offensively. He even seemed to get more comfortable on the defensive end as well and rebounded at a high level all season.

In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor overall and 41% from three. He also shot over 86% from the free throw line.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (3)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Swider
Basketball

How to Watch Cole Swider and Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets

By Mike McAllisterjust now
Buddy Pistons
Basketball

Buddy Boeheim Makes First Summer League Basket for Detroit Pistons

By Mike McAllister11 minutes ago
Team USA WLax
Lacrosse

Former Syracuse Players Lead USA Women's Lacrosse to World Championship

By Mike McAllister9 hours ago
Buddy Pitt 2
Basketball

How to Watch Buddy & Jimmy Boeheim For Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards

By Mike McAllisterJul 9, 2022
Swider Shoot
Basketball

Cole Swider Continues to Shoot Well From the Outside in Summer League Play

By Mike McAllisterJul 9, 2022
Buddy Jimmy Miami
Basketball

Buddy Boeheim Scoreless in Summer League Debut, Jimmy Does Not Play

By Mike McAllisterJul 8, 2022
Betrand Visit
Recruiting

Naquil Betrand Transferring High Schools For Senior Season

By Mike McAllisterJul 7, 2022
Estrella Magic
Recruiting

JP Estrella Details 'Awesome Experience' at NBPA Top 100 camp and Updates Recruitment

By Bryce KellyJul 7, 2022