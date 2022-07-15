Skip to main content

How to Watch Cole Swider & Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans

The former Syracuse basketball forward is back in NBA Summer League action.

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) vs New Orleans Pelicans (2-1)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV)

Time: 11:00 p.m. Eastern - Friday, July 15th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Odds: New Orleans -2.0

Over/Under: 171.5

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Syracuse forward Cole Swider is now shooting 52.7% from three point range in the Summer League to date after a 2-6 performance against the Clippers the last time out in what was his worst shooting outing for the Lakers. He has scored in double figures four times as one of their most consistent players. 

Swider came to Syracuse last offseason as a transfer from Villanova. He was not playing a consistently large role with the Wildcats and elected to look elsewhere for that opportunity. With the departures of Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse had the roster space and role available. With Swider's relationships with the coaching staff, it was a slam dunk for both sides.

Still, it took Swider a bit to get comfortable. He started the year 3-22 from beyond the arc but really turned it on over the last half of the season. In the final 13 games, Swider shot 40-77 (52%) from three point range and had several games where he took over offensively. He even seemed to get more comfortable on the defensive end as well and rebounded at a high level all season.

In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor overall and 41% from three. He also shot over 86% from the free throw line.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (3)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Swider
Basketball

How to Watch Cole Swider & Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans

By Mike McAllister48 seconds ago
Gertrude 2
Recruiting

Elijah Gertrude, Reid Ducharme Named to All EYBL Kansas City Teams

By Mike McAllister11 hours ago
Buddy Pistons
Basketball

Buddy Boeheim Scores Nine Points in Pistons Loss to Cavaliers

By Mike McAllister11 hours ago
Buddy Jimmy Miami
Basketball

How to Watch Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim & Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers

By Mike McAllister23 hours ago
Buddy Pistons
Basketball

Buddy Boeheim Starts, Scores Team High 18 Points for Detroit Pistons

By Mike McAllisterJul 13, 2022
Swider Clippers
Basketball

Swider Has Solid Outing as Lakers Top Clippers

By Mike McAllisterJul 13, 2022
Ennis
Basketball

Tyler Ennis Excited to Play For Boeheim's Army in 2022 TBT

By Teagan BrownJul 12, 2022
Ike Daniels Visit
Recruiting

Ike Daniels Releases Top Two, Sets Commitment Date

By Mike McAllisterJul 12, 2022