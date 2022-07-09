How to Watch Buddy & Jimmy Boeheim For Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards

Matchup: Detroit Pistons (1-0) vs Washington Wizards (0-0)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV)

Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, July 9th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth

Odds: Detroit -6.0.

Over/Under: 165.5

Buddy Boeheim made his NBA Summer League debut on Thursday in the Detroit Pistons' 81-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Buddy played nine minutes off the bench, but was held scoreless on 0-2 shooting. Both shots were three-pointers. Buddy also picked up two fouls and did not record another statistic. Brother Jimmy was one of nine players who did play.

Buddy signed a two-way contract with the Pistons after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. Jimmy was also undrafted and signed with Detroit as a Summer League roster addition.

During his final year at Syracuse, Buddy averaged 19.2 points (to lead the ACC), 3.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs. While Buddy could return to Syracuse due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he indicated all season that the 2021-22 campaign would be his last. That indeed came to fruition after he signed with an agent.

Jimmy Boeheim transferred in to Syracuse from Cornell and averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc. He capped the season with his strongest performance in Orange, scoring 28 points against Duke in the ACC Tournament.

