How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nuggets

Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets.

Series: Portland currently leads 1-0.

Location: Ball Arena (Salt Lake City, UT)

Time: 10:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, May 24th

Television/Stream: TNT (Through TNT app, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV)

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Denver -1.5. Over/Under 227. MoneyLine is Portland -120, Denver +105.

Season Series: After Portland's win in game one of the series, the teams have split the four matchups on the season. Each of Denver's two wins were by five points or less. Portland's two wins were by double digits. The Trail Blazers have won two straight against the Nuggets.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Game One Recap: Portland jumped out to a first quarter lead behind Carmelo Anthony's 12 points. He was booed by the Nuggets crowd when he touched the ball, and responded by scoring those 12 points in just five minutes of action on 4-5 shooting including 3-3 from beyond the arc. The Nuggets responded in the second quarter, however, outscoring Portland by eight to take a three point lead into the locker room.

Denver extended the lead to nine just three minutes into the third quarter when Portland took control. Behind a 22-8 run followed by a 12-4 spurt, Portland took a 10 point lead into the fourth. Denver trimmed the lead to four twice during the final quarter, but Portland responded each time. The Trail Blazers won 123-109.

Damian Lillard scored 32 points and dished out 13 assists to lead Portland. CJ McCollum added 21 points while Carmelo Anthony had 18 off the bench. Nikla Jokic led all scorers with 32 points. He also grabbed 16 rebounds.

The Booing Incident: "What else can they do?" Anthony said after the game. "I don't know what it is. I gave my all here for seven and a half years. I've never said anything bad about Denver, about the fans, the organization, players. I never complained. I took everything on the chin even when it wasn't my fault."

Anthony was drafted by the Nuggets with the third overall selection in 2003, and spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the franchise. He brought excitement, energy and relevancy back to the franchise, leading the Nuggets to playoff appearances in each of his seven full years there including a Western Conference Finals appearance.

After he informed the franchise he did not intend to re-sign, the Nuggets traded Anthony to the New York Knicks in the middle of the 2010-11 season. While Nuggets fans may be upset about his departure, the decision to boo Melo for simply touching the ball seems odd. It has been a decade since the trade, he brought the Nuggets back to relevancy within the league, and has not made any disparaging comments about the fans. In fact, in the week leading up to the series, Melo stated his time with the Nuggets will always be special to him.