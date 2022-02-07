Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange, Boston College Eagles

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

Television, live stream, series history and more as the Orange hits the road to face the Eagles.

Matchup: Syracuse (12-11, 6-6) at Boston College (9-12, 4-7)

Location: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA)

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, February 8th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds

Read More

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 63.1% chance to win.

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 53-26. That includes six in a game, eight of the last nine and 13 of the last 15. The Orange has dominated the series through its history despite the fact that the Eagles won the first three meetings between the two schools. Last season, Syracuse won 101-63 at Boston College with Alan Griffin leading the way with 22 points. The matchup in the Dome saw the Orange win 75-67 behind Joe Girard's 16 points. 

What to Know About Boston College: Boston College is the worst three point shooting team in the ACC and one of the worst offensive teams as well. The Eagles strength is rebounding, as it is second in the league in offensive rebounds per game and fifth in rebounding margin. Boston College's best player is Makai Ashton-Langford, who leads the team in scoring (12.7 points per game) and assists (3.0 assists per game). The only other Eagles player who averages double figures is DeMarr Langford Jr. at 10.5 points per game. Guard Jaeden Zackery is the team's best outside shooter at 44.6% from beyond the arc. Seven foot center Quinten Post and 6-9 James Karnik provide the interior presence. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Girard BC
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

31 seconds ago
Dome Basketball
Basketball

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 33: Has the Orange Turned a Corner?

6 hours ago
Johnson Dart 2
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

7 hours ago
Member Exclusive
wbb UL
Basketball

Louisville Too Much for Syracuse as Orange is Dominated at Home

15 hours ago
Cecil 1
Recruiting

Myles Cecil Excited About Syracuse Offer, Looking to Visit

22 hours ago
SU_Track_VT_Invite_Day1_220114_20
Track & Field

Jaheem Hayles posts 13th fastest time in the country

Feb 6, 2022
Girard UL
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 92 Louisville 69

Feb 6, 2022
Judah Mintz
Recruiting

Elite Combo Guard Judah Mintz Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Feb 5, 2022