How to Watch Syracuse at #6 Duke

Matchup: Syracuse (9-9, 3-4) at #6 Duke (14-3, 4-2)

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, N.C.)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 22nd.

Television: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team:

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: TBD

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 10.5% chance to win.

Series History: Duke leads the all-time series 11-6 and has won the last four meetings. That includes last season's matchup at Duke, with the Blue Devils topping Syracuse 85-71. The last Orange victory was in 2019 at Duke. Syracuse won that game 95-91 in overtime. Tyus Battle led SU with 32 points.

Live Stats: LINK

What to Know About Duke: Duke has one of the most talented rosters in college basketball. Defensively, center Mark Williams leads the ACC in block at 3.4 per game (Jesse Edwards is second at 3.0 per game) and point guard Trevor Keels is third in the league in steals at 1.94. As a team, Duke is second in field goal percentage defense and second in three point percentage defense. Duke is the top scoring offense in the conference at nearly 83 points per game (Syracuse is second at 78.7 points). The Blue Devils also lead the league in scoring margin. Duke shoots 36.7% from three point range as a team. Super freshman Paolo Banchero is averaging over 18 points per game. Duke is fresh off of an overtime loss at Florida State. The Blue Devils other two losses were at home against Miami and on the road at Ohio State.

