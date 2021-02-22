How to Watch Syracuse at Duke

Matchup: Syracuse (13-6, 7-5) at Duke (10-8, 8-6)

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium - Durham, N.C.

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, February 22nd

Television: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Broadcast: Sean McDonough, Jay Bilas

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Duke is a 5.5 point favorite. The over/under is 151.5. The moneyline is Syracuse +200 and Duke -240.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as an underdog in this one. It gives the Orange a 39.5% chance to win.

RELATED: SCOUTING NOTRE DAME

Series History: Duke leads the all-time series 10-6. The series started in 1966 as the two met in the NCAA Tournament. Duke won that one 91-81. Syracuse would win three of the next four, highlighted by the Orange's 91-89 overtime win in 2014 that marked the first ACC matchup between the two programs. Since then, Duke has dominated the series including winning five of the last six meetings. Of the 12 conference matchups, eight have been decided by single digits.

What to Know About Duke: Duke has been up and down all season. They lost at home to Notre Dame less than two weeks ago and dropped to 7-8 at the time. Since then, they have won three in a row including a 66-65 triumph over then #7 Virginia. The two other wins were a 16 point victory over NC State and 24 point blowout of Wake Forest. So Duke comes in, despite the record, playing its best basketball of the season. The Blue Devils are a good outside shooting team with three players that can really hit from the outside. Forward Matthew Hurt leads Duke in scoring (18.5) and rebounding (6.4). He also shoots a team best 46.9% from three and leads the ACC in three pointers made per game. Guard DJ Steward averages nearly 13 points per game and hits over 35% of his shots from beyond the arc. Jaemyn Brakefield has seen more action in the last three games and has responded with efficient scoring, solid rebounding and physical defense. Brakefield is also a good shooter at over 39% from distance. Duke guard Jordan Goldwire leads the ACC in assist to turnover ratio. Duke is 14th in the league in field goal percentage defense, last in three point percentage defense, seventh in defensive rebounding percentage and fourth in offensive rebounding percentage.