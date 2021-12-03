How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State

Matchup: Syracuse (4-3) at Florida State (5-2)

Location: Donald L. Tucker Center (Tallahassee, FL)

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 4th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 26.7% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 7-5, but it has been a tale of two sides of the series. In the first seven games, Syracuse won six of them. In the last five, Florida State has won four. The two teams did not play at all last season due to covid related issues within the Seminoles program. The last time they played was in February of 2020, when Florida State topped the Orange 80-77 in Tallahassee.

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State before falling to 19th ranked Auburn. Syracuse bounced back with a 112-110 double overtime victory over Indiana.

Florida State has lost to Florida and Purdue, while beating Penn, Tulane, LMU, Missouri and Boston U. The Seminoles shoot the ball well from the outside at 36.9% as a team. Five players in the rotation shoot at least 40% from beyond the arc, led by forward Malik Osborne at 56.3%. Caleb Mills leads the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game. Florida State is a very physical defensive team that can pressure full court all game. FSU is 24th nationally forcing over 18 turnovers per game.