How to Watch Syracuse at Georgetown

Matchup: Syracuse (5-4) vs Georgetown (4-4)

Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 11th.

Television: FOX

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Broadcast Team: Brandon Gaudin, Bill Raftery

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 61.71% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse and Georgetown will meet for the 97th time in one of the biggest rivalries in college basketball history. The Orange holds a 52-44 series advantage and has won three of the last four games. Last year, Buddy Boeheim scored 21 points to lead Syracuse to a 74-69 win in the Dome. The last meeting at Georgetown was in 2019, when the Hoyas topped the Orange 79-69.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State before falling to 19th ranked Auburn. Syracuse bounced back with a 112-110 double overtime victory over Indiana and 63-60 road win at Florida State before falling to Villanova 67-53.