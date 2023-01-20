How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (12-7, 5-3) at Georgia Tech (8-10, 1-7)

Location: McCamish Pavilion (Atlanta, GA)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 21st.

Television: RSN (in market)/ACC Network Xtra (out of market) - YES Network locally.

RSN Affiliates List: LINK

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team:

Odds: Syracuse /Over Under

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 52.1% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse has a narrow 8-7 lead in the all-time series including 8-6 under head coach Jim Boeheim. The Orange has won three of the last four matchups as well. That includes a 74-73 overtime win last season in the Dome. Jimmy Boeheim had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame, blowout of Oakland, convincing victory over Georgetown, knocking off Monmouth and beating Cornell. The Orange then suffered a setback against Pitt before bouncing back against Boston College and Louisville. Syracuse then fell at Virginia before topping Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. The Orange lost a heartbreaker at Miami.

Georgia Tech has really struggled in conference play but has played better at home than on the road. The Yellow Jackets lone ACC win was an impressive one, knocking off then 12th ranked Miami 76-70. Non-conference losses include Utah, Marquette and Iowa. Tech is led by guard Miles Kelly who can really shoot the basketball. He is the main outside threat as Georgia Tech is shooting just 32.4% from the outside while Kelly leads the team at 38.2%. Inside, 6-7 sophomore Jalen Moore, 6-7 senior Javon Franklin and 6-11 senior Rodney Howard are the main contributors. Each averages between five and six rebounds per game.

