How to Watch Syracuse at #16 Illinois

Matchup: Syracuse (3-3) at #16 Illinois (5-1)

Location: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL)

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 29th.

Television: ESPN

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse +11.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 13.4% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse is just 1-2 against Illinois all time, but won the most recent matchup. That "recent" matchup was 27 years ago, however, as the Orange won 92-66 behind Marius Janulis' 18 points. All three matchups prior to this year were on neutral courts.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's and home loss to Bryant.

Illinois has been one of the better teams in the Big-10 over the last few years. The Illini has wins over Eastern Illinois, Kansas City, Monmouth, UCLA and Lindenwood. Its lone loss was a close contest with Virginia. Illinois is a good three point shooting team at 37.7% as a team and is led by guard Terry Shannon. Shannon is averaging 20.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 47% from beyond the arc. Dain Dainja, a 6-9, 270 pound big, teams up with 6-10 Coleman Hawkins to average 21 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Dainja is shooting 79.5% from the floor while Hawkins is capable of hitting the outside shot.

