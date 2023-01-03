How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville

Matchup: Syracuse (9-5, 2-1) at Louisville (2-12, 0-3)

Location: KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, January 3rd.

Television: ESPNU

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Cory Alexander

Odds: Syracuse -8.5. Over/Under 137.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 79.6% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse trails the all-time series 11-19 thanks in large part to a seven game winning streak for Louisville from 2007 to 2011 and winning five out of six from 2013 to 2017. Other than those two periods, Syracuse holds a 10-7 series edge. The Orange has also won three of the last four meetings. That includes a 92-69 win last season in the Dome.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame, blowout of Oakland, convincing victory over Georgetown, knocking off Monmouth and beating Cornell. The Orange then suffered a setback against Pitt before bouncing back against Boston College.

Louisville had high expectations with new head coach Kenny Payne taking over the program. However, things have started out terribly this season. The Cardinals lost its first nine games before topping Western Kentucky and Florida A&M in back to back games. Louisville lost its next three to Lipscomb, NC State and Kentucky. The Cardinals also has losses to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State this season. Guard El Ellis is the only player who averages double figures in scoring at 17.5 per game to go along with 4.1 assists. Transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield leads the team in rebounding at 6.1 per game. Louisville only shoots 31% from beyond the arc as a team with forward Jae'lyn Withers as the biggest threat at 38.2%.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF