How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame

Matchup: Syracuse (15-12, 9-7) at Notre Dame (19-8, 12-4)

Location: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center (Notre Dame, IN)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, February 23rd.

Television: ESPN News

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds:

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 30.9% chance to win.

Live Stats:

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 31-22. The series dates back to 1914, when the Orange won 50-14 at home. Syracuse has won three of the last four overall, including the last two at Notre Dame. Last year, the Orange won 75-67 in the Dome behind 29 points from Buddy Boeheim. The last meeting at Notre Dame was in 2020, with Syracuse knocking off the Irish 84-82 behind 26 points from Elijah Hughes.

What to Know About Notre Dame: Notre Dame is a good offensive team with a variety of weapons. The Irish shoots over 37% from three as a team, led by Dane Goodwin at over 46% and Nate Laszewski at over 44%. Starting center Paul Atkinson is a physical presence averaging over 12 points and nearly seven rebounds per game. Blake Wesley is Notre Dame's leading scorer at 14.7 points per game. Notre Dame is 10th in the ACC in field goal percentage defense, but fifth in three point percentage defense. The Irish is 11th in rebounding margin, last in blocked shots per game and 10th in turnover margin.

