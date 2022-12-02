How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame

Matchup: Syracuse (3-4) at Notre Dame (6-1)

Location: Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, IN)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 3rd.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: TBD

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 19.5% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse holds a 31-23 series edge against Notre Dame including two of the last three. The Irish, however, won the most recent meeting, a 79-69 triumph last season. The Boeheim brothers combined for 47 points in the loss.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois.

Notre Dame has started the season with a robust record. Its lone loss was to St. Bonaventure on a neutral court and it pulled off narrow victories over Radford, Youngstown State and Lipscomb. In its most recent outing, Notre Dame blew out #20 Michigan State 70-52. Nate Laszewski is Notre Dame's best player, averaging 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 42.9% from three point range. Dane Goodwin, JJ Starling, Cormac Ryan and Trey Wertz are also outside shooting threats. The Irish is not a great rebounding team, but has a lot of weapons on the offensive end.

