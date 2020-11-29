SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

How to Watch Syracuse at Stony Brook

Michael McAllister

Location: Island Federal Arena - Stony Brook, N.Y.

Time: 2:00pm Eastern - Friday, November 20th.

Television: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+ (requires ESPN+ subscription)

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and Stony Brook have only faced each other three times despite both being New York schools. Each of those three meetings have come in the last five years, with the Orange winning all three games. In 2015, Syracuse won in the Dome 64-49. The next year, Syracuse was victorious at Stony Brook 78-60. In 2017, the game went to overtime but Syracuse dominated the extra frame for an 81-70 triumph. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

The Return: The biggest story line entering this game is the return of Syracuse superstar Tiana Mangakahia. The senior point guard missed all of last season as she battled and beat breast cancer. With that in her past, she is back to doing what she does best, beat opponents on the basketball court. Mangakahia dazzled two years ago as she helped make Syracuse one of the more difficult teams to face in all of college basketball. Her return, combined with other stars such as Kiara Lewis, Emily Engstler and others, has many experts viewing Syracuse as a dark horse Final Four caliber team. 

Road Warriors: Syracuse's season opener is one the road, as are four of their first five games. After facing Stony Brook, a team that went 28-3 last season, the Orange have their home opener against Lincoln followed by three road ACC games at Boston College, at Miami and at North Carolina. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bryant Head Coach Jared Grasso Rips Syracuse, Boeheim

The Bulldogs head coach did not mince words after their loss to the Orange.

Michael McAllister

by

Ferg1

Syracuse Offense Stalls in Fourth Quarter as NC State Tops Orange

Syracuse lost their seventh straight game in close one at the Dome.

Michael McAllister

by

Sly35

Taj Harris' Near-Masterpiece Overshadowed in Game-Ending Meltdown

Syracuse Orange WR Taj Harris put together the best performance of his electric collegiate career against NC State, but you likely won't hear about it much.

Jacob Payne

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss to NC State

Key moments from the game and what it means going forward.

Michael McAllister

Disastrous Sequence Ends Game for Syracuse

The Orange had two major blunders in the final seconds that cost themselves a chance to tie the game.

Michael McAllister

Three Takeaways: Syracuse Edges Out Bryant in Home Opener

The Syracuse Men's basketball team got off to the right start in the win-loss column on Friday.

Talha Rao

Live Updates: Syracuse vs NC State

Keep up with Syracuse football's home finale against NC State and interact with us.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Defense Shows Improvement in Second Half

The Orange got off to a slow start defensively, but turned it around after halftime.

Michael McAllister

Coach Boeheim Says at Post Game Conference "Today's Game Should've Never Happened."

Coach Boeheim , Marek Dolezaj and Buddy Boeheim talk about how the team was able to come together and beat the Bryant Bulldogs after a slow start and what they need to work on for future games.

Maya Lockett

Syracuse Escapes Bryant in Season Opener

The Orange knock off the Bulldogs 85-84 in the Dome.

Maya Lockett