How to Watch Syracuse at Stony Brook

Location: Island Federal Arena - Stony Brook, N.Y.

Time: 2:00pm Eastern - Friday, November 20th.

Television: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+ (requires ESPN+ subscription)

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and Stony Brook have only faced each other three times despite both being New York schools. Each of those three meetings have come in the last five years, with the Orange winning all three games. In 2015, Syracuse won in the Dome 64-49. The next year, Syracuse was victorious at Stony Brook 78-60. In 2017, the game went to overtime but Syracuse dominated the extra frame for an 81-70 triumph.

The Return: The biggest story line entering this game is the return of Syracuse superstar Tiana Mangakahia. The senior point guard missed all of last season as she battled and beat breast cancer. With that in her past, she is back to doing what she does best, beat opponents on the basketball court. Mangakahia dazzled two years ago as she helped make Syracuse one of the more difficult teams to face in all of college basketball. Her return, combined with other stars such as Kiara Lewis, Emily Engstler and others, has many experts viewing Syracuse as a dark horse Final Four caliber team.

Road Warriors: Syracuse's season opener is one the road, as are four of their first five games. After facing Stony Brook, a team that went 28-3 last season, the Orange have their home opener against Lincoln followed by three road ACC games at Boston College, at Miami and at North Carolina.