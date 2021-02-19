How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (11-5, 8-5) at Virginia Tech (11-7, 6-7)

Location: Cassell Coliseum - Blacksburg, VA

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Sunday, February 21st.

Television: RSN (YES Network locally)

Stream: FOX Sports Go (requires cable login)

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 8-6. That includes a 3-2 advantage on the road. Syracuse is currently on a two game winning streak against the Hokies and has won six of the last eight meetings. Last year, the two only played once with the Orange winning 67-65 in the Dome.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse lost its most recent game at Florida State on February 11th. They were scheduled to face Louisville in the Dome on this past Sunday, but that game was postponed. Syracuse's game at Notre Dame, scheduled for this past Thursday, was also postponed. Both postponements were due to covid related issues within the opposing program.

Virginia Tech Coming In: Virginia Tech also last played on February 11th, as the game against Boston College was postponed. The Hokies has been up and down all season, but have played well at home. They nearly knocked off Louisville, ranked second in the nation at the time, falling 71-67. They did upset fourth ranked NC State 83-71 just a few weeks ago. Virginia Tech can really shoot as they hit over 37% of its three pointers on the season. Guard Aisha Sheppard leads the way averaging over 19 points per game and shooting 36.6% from the outside. Center Elizabeth Kitley averages a double-double at 18.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.