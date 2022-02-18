How to Watch Syracuse vs Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (13-12, 7-7) vs Boston College (9-15, 4-10)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 19th.

Television: ESPNU

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds:

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 85.6% chance to win.

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 54-26. That includes a seven game winning streak, nine victories in the last 10 games and 14 of the last 16. The Orange has dominated the series through its history despite the fact that the Eagles won the first three meetings between the two schools. Last season, Syracuse won 101-63 at Boston College with Alan Griffin leading the way with 22 points. The matchup in the Dome saw the Orange win 75-67 behind Joe Girard's 16 points. Earlier this season, Syracuse beat the Eagles 73-64.

What to Know About Boston College: Boston College is the worst three point shooting team in the ACC and one of the worst offensive teams as well. The Eagles strength is rebounding, as it is seventh in the league in offensive rebounds per game and sixth in rebounding margin. Boston College's best player is Makai Ashton-Langford, who leads the team in scoring (12.6 points per game) and assists (3.2 assists per game). The only other Eagles player who averages double figures is DeMarr Langford Jr. at 11.4 points per game. Guard Jaeden Zackery is the team's best outside shooter at 43.7% from beyond the arc. Seven foot center Quinten Post and 6-9 James Karnik provide the interior presence.

