    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Syracuse vs Brown

    Television, live stream, series history and more as the Orange hosts the Bears
    Matchup: Syracuse (5-5) vs Brown (8-5)

    Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

    Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, December 27th.

    Television: ACC Network

    Stream: Watch ESPN

    Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 84.8% chance to win.

    Series History: Syracuse holds a 4-3 series lead and has won the last four games. However, the two teams have not played since 1986 and have not squared off in the Carrier Dome since 1955. The 1986 game was in the NCAA Tournament, and Syracuse won 101-52. Pearl Washington led the Orange with 21 points. 

    Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State before falling to 19th ranked Auburn. Syracuse bounced back with a 112-110 double overtime victory over Indiana and 63-60 road win at Florida State before falling to Villanova 67-53 and Georgetown 79-75. Syracuse's next two games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. 

