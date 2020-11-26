How to Watch Syracuse vs Bryant

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 3:00pm Eastern - Friday, November 27th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live TV

Broadcast Team: Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: This will be the first ever meeting between Syracuse and Bryant.

Live Stats: LINK

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 98.4% chance to win.

Syracuse basketball is back! The Orange are set to face Bryant on Friday in the season opener for both squads. Bryant was originally scheduled to face Stony Brook on Wednesday, but that game was cancelled after an official tested positive for COVID-19. Instead of the Bulldogs having the advantage of getting a game under their belt before the matchup in the Dome, this will now be the first game of the season for both squads.

Syracuse has had its own COVID-19 issues, with head coach Jim Boeheim testing positive nearly two weeks ago. He completed quarantine and isolation, and the rest of the program has subsequently continued to test negative. The program paused all team activities during that time, but resumed them on Thursday. Syracuse will practice Thursday in advance of the season opener.

The Orange returns four of its five starters and six of its top seven players from the last season. Gone is Elijah Hughes, who was selected in the NBA Draft and is headed to the Utah Jazz, but taking his place is Illinois transfer Alan Griffin.