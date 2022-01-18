How to Watch Syracuse vs Clemson

Matchup: Syracuse (8-9, 2-4) vs Clemson (10-7, 2-4)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, January 18th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Dave O’Brien, Randolph Childress

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse -3.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 61.5% chance to win.

Series History: Clemson leads the all-time series 7-5. As ACC rivals, the teams have split the 10 games at five a piece. The Tigers, however, has won three of the last four with the Orange winning the only matchup last season 64-54.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State before falling to 19th ranked Auburn. Syracuse bounced back with a 112-110 double overtime victory over Indiana and 63-60 road win at Florida State before falling to Villanova 67-53 and Georgetown 79-75. Syracuse's next two games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. With the COVID pause over, Syracuse blew out Brown 93-62 before knocking off Cornell 80-68. In the ACC home opener, Syracuse fell to Virginia 74-69. The Orange followed that up with an 88-87 loss at Miami and 77-74 overtime loss at Wake Forest. Syracuse snapped a three game losing streak by beating Pittsburgh 77-61, but lost the next game against Florida State 76-71.