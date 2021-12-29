How to Watch Syracuse vs Cornell

Matchup: Syracuse (6-5) vs Cornell (8-2)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, December 29th.

Television: RSN (YES Network locally)

Stream: Fox Sports in market, Watch ESPN out of market

Broadcast Team: Evan Lepler, Mike Gminski

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse -15.0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 88.5% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse holds a 93-31 series advantage and is currently on a 40 game winning streak. The teams first met in 1901, with the Orange winning 18-15. That game was just the second game in program history and the first win ever for Syracuse. The most recent game took place in 2019 when the Orange won 72-53. Elijah Hughes led Syracuse with 22 points in that one. The two teams did not play in 2020-21 as Cornell cancelled the season due to the pandemic. That led to Jimmy Boeheim transferring to Syracuse.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State before falling to 19th ranked Auburn. Syracuse bounced back with a 112-110 double overtime victory over Indiana and 63-60 road win at Florida State before falling to Villanova 67-53 and Georgetown 79-75. Syracuse's next two games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. With the COVID pause over, Syracuse blew out Brown 93-62.