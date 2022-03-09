Skip to main content
Syracuse Orange, Duke Blue Devils

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke (ACC Tournament Quarterfinals)

Television, live stream, odds, series history and more as the Orange and Blue Devils square off in Brooklyn.

Matchup: Syracuse (16-16, 10-11) vs Duke (26-5, 16-4)

Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, March 8th.

Television: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds

ESPN Matchup Predictor

Series History: Duke leads the all-time series 13-6 and has won the last five meetings. That includes last season's matchup at Duke, with the Blue Devils topping Syracuse 85-71. The last Orange victory was in 2019 at Duke. Syracuse won that game 95-91 in overtime. Tyus Battle led SU with 32 points. The two teams met twice earlier this year in Durham. Duke blew out the Orange in both matchups.

Live Stats: LINK

What to Know About Duke: Duke has one of the most talented rosters in college basketball. Defensively, center Mark Williams leads the ACC in block at 2.8 per game and point guard Trevor Keels is a physical defender who has a knack for turning opposing guards over. As a team, Duke is first in field goal percentage defense and in three point percentage defense. Duke is the top scoring offense in the conference at over 80 points per game (Syracuse is fourth at nearly 77 points). The Blue Devils also lead the league in scoring margin. Duke shoots 37.7% from three point range as a team. Super freshman Paolo Banchero is averaging over 17 points per game. Duke is also a very good rebounding team as the Blue Devils are second in the ACC in rebounding margin and offensive rebounding percentage.

