How to Watch Syracuse vs #7 Duke

Matchup: Syracuse (15-13, 9-8) vs #7 Duke (24-4, 14-3)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 26th.

Television: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team:

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds:

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 25.5% chance to win.

Series History: Duke leads the all-time series 12-6 and has won the last four meetings. That includes last season's matchup at Duke, with the Blue Devils topping Syracuse 85-71. The last Orange victory was in 2019 at Duke. Syracuse won that game 95-91 in overtime. Tyus Battle led SU with 32 points. The two teams met earlier this year in Durham. Duke blew out the Orange 79-59 in that game.

Live Stats: LINK

What to Know About Duke: Duke has one of the most talented rosters in college basketball. Defensively, center Mark Williams leads the ACC in block at 2.9 per game and point guard Trevor Keels is 10th in the league in steals at 1.56. As a team, Duke is first in field goal percentage defense and in three point percentage defense. Duke is the top scoring offense in the conference at nearly 80 points per game (Syracuse is fourth at nearly 77 points). The Blue Devils also lead the league in scoring margin. Duke shoots 36.8% from three point range as a team. Super freshman Paolo Banchero is averaging over 16 points per game. Duke is also a very good rebounding team as the Blue Devils are second in the ACC in rebounding margin and is first in offensive rebounding percentage.

