Team(s)
Syracuse Orange

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State in ACC Tournament

Television, live stream, series history, odds and more for the Orange vs the Seminoles.

Matchup: Syracuse (15-16, 9-11) vs Florida State (17-13, 10-10)

Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, March 8th.

Television: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse +1.0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 58.4% chance to win.

Series History: Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 8-6, but it has been a tale of two sides of the series. In the first seven games, Syracuse won six of them. In the last seven, Florida State has won five. The two teams did not play at all last season due to covid related issues within the Seminoles program. They did meet twice this season, with each team winning on the other's home floor in close games.

Live Stats: LINK

What to Know About Florida State: The Seminoles have been up and down all season, but come into the ACC Tournament on a three game winning streak and having won four of its last six games. Included in those wins were impressive performances at Virginia and against Notre Dame. Caleb Mills leads Florida State in scoring at over 13 points per game. He is also the team's best three point shooter at over 37%. FSU as a team shoots 34% from beyond the arc. Mills has averaged 17.5 points and four assists per game against Syracuse this season, going 7-11 from three. Freshman wing Matthew Cleveland is also having a strong year at over 11 points and nearly five rebounds per game. 

