How to Watch Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (14-12, 8-7) vs Georgia Tech (11-15, 4-11)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, February 21st.

Television: RSN (YES Network Locally) - Check Affiliates HERE.

Stream: Watch ESPN or FOX Sports Live

Broadcast Team: Tom Werme, Mike Gminski

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse -9.0.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 88.9% chance to win.

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: The series between Syracuse and Georgia Tech is even at seven wins each entering this game. The series began in 1985, when the Yellow Jackets topped the Orange 70-53 in the NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech won last year's only meeting 84-77. Syracuse won the previous two games, however.

What to Know About Georgia Tech: Following a season where it won the ACC Tournament, the Yellow Jackets have been very up and down this season. After starting the season 5-1, Georgia Tech is just 6-14 since. Tech has, however, played quality teams close such as Wisconsin, Duke and Notre Dame. Georgia Tech is in the bottom half of the league in offensive and defensive scoring and is one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the ACC. Michael DeVoe is Georgia Tech's best player. He leads the team in scoring at 18.7 points per game and assists at 3.3 per game. DeVoe is also a strong outside shooter at 38% from beyond the arc. Jordan Usher is another quality scorer at over 14 points per game. Dallan Coleman is the best shooter by percentage at over 44% from three point range.

