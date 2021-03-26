How to Watch Syracuse vs Houston

Matchup: Syracuse (18-9) vs Houston (26-3)

Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Time: 9:55 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, March 27th.

Television: TBS

Stream: March Madness Live (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Hulu Live, Sling

Broadcast Team: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse is a slight underdog at +6.5. The over/under is 140. Moneyline is Syracuse +235, San Diego State -270

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse is viewed as a significant underdog with just a 19.6% chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Series History: Syracuse and Houston have only played each other one other time. That was a 1982 game in the Dome when the Orange welcomed Phi Slamma Jamma, featuring Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. Syracuse was able to win a high scoring affair 92-87. Tony Bruin led Syracuse with 26 points.

What to Know About Houston: Houston is one of the most efficient teams in the country on both ends of the floor. Per KenPom.com, Houston is the seventh most efficient offensive team and 11th most efficient defensive team. The Cougars ranks second in the nation in points allowed per game and first in field goal percentage defense. Houston is also the offensive rebounding team in the country. The Cougars are led by guard Quentin Grimes, who averages over 18 points per game. He shoots 41.7% from three point range. Houston as a team shoots over 36% from the outside. Starting point guard DeJon Jarreau suffered an injury in Houston's first round win and it is still plaguing him. He has not practiced this week and head coach Kelvin Sampson hopes he will be 75% for Saturday's game.