How to Watch Syracuse vs Indiana

Matchup: Syracuse (3-3) vs Indiana (6-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 30th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 65.3% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse and Indiana have met six times prior to Tuesday night's matchup. The Orange have won five of them. The one that Indiana won, however, was the most important of the six games. It was the 1987 National Championship Game. That was the first meeting between the two schools, with Syracuse winning the last five. The most recent game was in December 2013, when the Orange won 69-52 in the only Dome matchup. The other five were neutral court games.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State before falling to 19th ranked Auburn.

Indiana enters Tuesday's game 6-0 on the season. Each of their six games, however, has come at home. Only one was a high major opponent, that being St. John's. The Hoosiers won that game 76-74. Trayce Jackson-Davis is Indiana's best player. The 6-9 forward averages 20.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game. He is joined up front by Race Thompson, a 6-8 forward who averages 8.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Indiana is a strong rebounding team and has shot the ball well from the outside this season. The Hoosiers shoot 36.8% from three point range. Pitt transfer and starting point guard Xavier Johnson is shooting 58.5% from deep while reserve Tamar Bates is shooting 42.9% and Parker Stewart is shooting 46.2%.