How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame

Matchup: Syracuse (12-6, 6-5) vs Notre Dame (9-10, 6-7)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 20th

Television: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as an underdog in this one. It gives the Orange a 68.3% chance to win.\

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-times series 30-22. The first meeting took place in 1914, which resulted in a 50-14 Orange victory. In fact, Syracuse won the first two meetings before Notre Dame went on a seven game winning streak from 1932-1942. The two did not play again for 43 years, and Syracuse has largely controlled the series since then. Syracuse is 23-10 since 1997 against the Irish. The season, the two split the two matchups, with each winning on the other's home floor in tight contests. Notre Dame won 88-87 in the Dome while Syracuse pulled off an 84-82 road win.

What to Know About Notre Dame: Notre Dame is one of the better three point shooting teams in the ACC at 38.1%, good for third in the conference. They have size all over the floor, but are not a particularly good rebounding team. They are worse than Syracuse in rebounding margin and last in offensive rebounding percentage. Additionally, Notre Dame is not a great defensive team. They are 14th in points allowed per game and 10th in defensive shooting percentage. The Irish is led by forward Nate Laszewski and guard Prentiss Hubb. Both can shoot, and Laszewski is making over 51% of his three point attempts. Laszewski is a 6-10 forward who leads the Irish in scoring and rebounding. Hubb is second in scoring and is a fantastic passer and leads the conference in assists per game.