How to Watch Syracuse vs UConn

Matchup: Syracuse (15-8) vs Connecticut (25-1)

Location: Alamodome (San Antonion, TX)

Time: 9:00pm Eastern - Tuesday, March 23rd.

Television: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: UConn leads the all-time series 39-12. That includes 25 in a row for the Huskies. The last Orange victory was in 1996. The two teams have not played since 2017. The series began in 1980 with Syracuse winning the first seven meetings and eight of the first nine. UConn has gone 38-4 since then. Hillsman has never beaten the Huskies. The most meaningful was the 2016 NCAA Championship game, which UConn won 82-51.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse had an up and down regular season, but finished playing good basketball. Despite not having Tiana Mangakahia (injury), Priscilla Williams (injury) and several other players (violation of team rules), Syracuse beat Florida State and was competitive against Louisville. Mangakahia is back for the Orange, but Williams is still dealing with her head injury and did not travel with the team. The suspended players (Kiara Fisher, Faith Blackstone, Taleah Washington and Khamya McNeal) also did not make the trip. Syracuse beat South Dakota State in the first round.

UConn Coming In: Connecticut has been in the discussion for the best team in the country all season. Its lone loss was in January by three at Arkansas. Otherwise, UConn routinely blows teams out. The Huskies are one of the most talented teams in the nation, but will be without head coach Geno Auriemma who is quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19.