    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Syracuse vs VCU in Battle 4 Atlantis

    Television, live stream, series history and more for the Orange vs the Rams.
    Matchup: Syracuse (2-1) vs VCU (2-2)

    Location: Imperial Arena (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

    Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, November 24th.

    Television: ESPN2

    Stream: WatchESPN

    Broadcast: Eric Frede, Carolyn Peck

    Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

    Series History: Syracuse and VCU have only met three times, with the Orange coming out on top in each of the previous three meetings. The last matchup occurred in 1992. Now Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry scored 17 points, as did Lawrence Moten, in a 94-81 Orange victory in the Dome. The previous two meetings were in 1989 (a 100-73 win in the Dome) and in 1984. The 1984 game was the first in the series. Syracuse won that game, which was an NCAA Tournament matchup, 78-63. 

    Live Stats: LINK

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 61.6% chance to win.

    Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering a setback against Colgate. 

    VCU comes into the game at 2-2 with losses to Wagner and Chattanooga. The Rams struggle to shoot the ball at just 26.3% from beyond the arc. VCU only scores 50.8 points per game coming in. Wing Vince WIlliams leads the team in scoring at over 12 points per game and is the team's best shooter at 43.5% from three point range. No one else in the rotation is over 25%. The Rams are a good defensive team, however, holding teams to 51.2 points, 32.7% shooting overall and 21.0% from beyond the arc. 

