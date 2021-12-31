How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia

Matchup: Syracuse (7-5) vs Virginia (7-5)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 1st.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 68.0% chance to win.

Series History: Virginia holds a 10-6 series lead, including winning six of the last seven. The last time the two teams squared off was in the ACC Tournament last season. Syracuse controlled most of the game, until Virginia made a late run. Tied in the final seconds, the Cavs hit a three at the buzzer to knock off the Orange. Perhaps the most memorable game was in the 2016 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Virginia led by as many as 15 in the second half, but Syracuse stormed back behind some clutch shooting and a press that forced Virginia into quick shots and turnovers. Syracuse won 68-62 to advance to the Final Four.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State before falling to 19th ranked Auburn. Syracuse bounced back with a 112-110 double overtime victory over Indiana and 63-60 road win at Florida State before falling to Villanova 67-53 and Georgetown 79-75. Syracuse's next two games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. With the COVID pause over, Syracuse blew out Brown 93-62 before knocking off Cornell 80-68.