How to Watch Syracuse vs Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (8-5, 1-1) vs Boston College (7-6, 1-1)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 31st.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team: John Masterpool, Tim Welsh

Odds: Syracuse -10.0. Over/Under 133.0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 80.4% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse holds a 55-26 series lead against Boston College. The Orange has largely dominated the series, though the Eagles did win the first three matchups and five of the first seven back in the 1960s. Syracuse is currently on an eight game winning streak against the Eagles and has won 10 of the last 11. The most recent meeting was a 76-56 Orange triumph in the Dome last season. Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider each had 18 points in the win.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame, blowout of Oakland, convincing victory over Georgetown, knocking off Monmouth and beating Cornell. The Orange then suffered a setback against Pitt.

Boston College has struggled this season though it enters the game against Syracuse with a winning record after an impressive win over Virginia Tech. The Eagles six losses were to Maine, Tarleton, Nebraska, Duke, New Hampshire and Villanova. BC is led by its backcourt of Makai Ashton-Langford and Jaeden Zackery. They are the only two BC players who average double figures in scoring. Ashton-Langford leads the team at 11.5 points. Neither are great outside shooters though, with Ashton-Langford coming in at 19.4% from deep while Zackery is at 29.3%. As a team, the Eagles are shooting just 26.6% from beyond the arc.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF