How to Watch Syracuse vs Bryant

Matchup: Syracuse (3-2) vs Bryant (4-1)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse TBD. Over/Under TBD.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 66.4% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse has only played Bryant once prior to Saturday's matchup, and it squeezed out an 85-84 victory back in December 2020. Buddy Boeheim would score 21 points in the victory, while Marek Dolezaj would have 20 points, 10 assists and five steals.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's.

Bryant has started the season 4-1 with wins over Thomas College, Dartmouth, Florida International and Detroit Mercy. The Bulldogs lone loss came in the Paradise Invitational to Florida Atlantic. Bryant is one of the best three point shooting teams in the country at 44.4%. Guard Sherif Gross-Bullock leads the team with 18 points per game to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Gross-Bullock is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Charles Pride, a Syracuse native, is also having a stellar year at 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 50% from deep. Wing Evan Timberlake averages 15 points and nine rebounds per game.

