How to Watch Syracuse vs Clemson

Matchup: Syracuse (14-8, 8-7) vs Clemson (15-5, 9-5)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, March 3rd.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), Sling, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Broadcast Team: Wes Durham, Chris Spatola

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Clemson leads the all-time series 7-4. The Tigers have also won the last three, all at Littlejohn Coliseum. Prior to those consecutive wins, the Orange had won three in a row. The three game winning streak started in 2017 when freshman Tyus Battle hit a corner three at the buzzer to shock the Tigers. Syracuse was 0-2 against Clemson as non-conference opponents, beat the Tigers in the first matchup as ACC foes before Clemson won two in a row prior to the Orange's three game winning streak. Clemson beat Syracuse 78-61 earlier this season, outrebounding the Orange by 17 while making 10 three pointers.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as a slight favorite in this one. They give the Orange a 59.0% chance to win.

Odds: Syracuse is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 135.5 points. The moneyline is Syracuse -145, Clemson +125.

What to Know About Clemson: Clemson is 8th in the ACC in rebounding margin (Syracuse is 12th), 8th in defensive rebounding percentage (Syracuse is 15th), and 10th in offensive rebounding percentage (Syracuse is 6th). Clemson is one of the better teams in the ACC in forcing turnovers at over 14 per game. That is one of the ways they make up for the lack of rebounding. Clemson uses a lot of screens at the top of the key to free up their guards to drive and dish. However, that is usually against man defenses. Against the zone, Clemson could use Aamir Simms in the middle as he leads the team in assists at 2.5 per game. Simms sees the floor well, is a willing passer and can hit the mid-range jumper. Simms is 6-8, 245 pounds, averages 13.6 points and six rebounds per game, both of which lead the team. Guards Nick Honor (39.8%), Al-Amir Dawes (36.3%) and Alex Hemenway (38.8%) are the three point shooters to watch.