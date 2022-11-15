How to Watch Syracuse vs Colgate

Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) vs Colgate (2-1)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 15th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team: Matt Park, Matt Roe

Odds: Syracuse -7.5. Over/Under 150.5.

Series History: Syracuse holds a 127-46 all-time series lead. The Orange had won more than 60 straight against Colgate until last season's surprise upset. Syracuse jumped out to an early 15 point and appeared to be poised to cruise to victory. However, Colgate got hot from the outside, made 18 threes in total and shocked Syracuse 100-85.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh.

Colgate was the best team in the Patriot League last season and is predicted to win the league once again. The Raiders have opened the season with a loss at Buffalo by one and wins over Brown and Wells College. Colgate's best player is 6-5 guard Tucker Richardson, who is averaging 19 points and five assists per game while shooting over 41% from three.

