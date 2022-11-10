Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs Colgate

Television, live stream, series history and more as the Orange hosts the Raiders.

Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) vs Colgate (1-0)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, November 10th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Tickets: LINK

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse women's basketball has never lost to Colgate, holding a 15-0 all-time series lead entering Thursday night's contest. .

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season after the program underwent a tremendous amount of change in the offseason. After moving on from longtime head coach Quentin Hillsman, Syracuse hired alum Felisha Legette-Jack to return the program to prominence. Legette-Jack is one of the all-time great players in Syracuse women's basketball history and an accomplished, experienced head coach. She turned Buffalo into a MAC power and a regular NCAA Tournament team that gave high major programs a lot of trouble. In addition to the change in coaching staff, the roster turned over quite a bit as well. Several players left the program due to the change while Legette-Jack brought in several transfers to replace them including a few from her former program at Buffalo. The Orange started the season on a positive note with a 79-56 win over Stony Brook in the season opener. 

