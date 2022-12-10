How to Watch Syracuse vs Georgetown

Matchup: Syracuse (5-4, 1-0) vs Georgetown (5-5)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 10th.

Television: ABC

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Kevin Brown, Sean Farnum

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse -9.5. Over/Under 143.5.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 72.1% chance to win.

Series History: Georgetown is one of Syracuse's most historic rivals. The Orange owns a 92-45 lead in the series and has won three of the last five. The Hoyas, however, won the most recent meeting 79-75 last season. Syracuse jumped out to a double digit lead at halftime, but fell apart in the second half.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame and blowout 0f Oakland..

Georgetown has been very up and down this season. The Hoyas have beaten Coppin State, Green Bay, La Salle, UMBC and Siena but lost to Northwestern, Loyola-Marymount, American, Texas Tech and South Carolina. Georgetown is led by sophomore guard Primo Spears, who averages 16.7 points and 4.9 assists per game. Its best outside shooters are junior guard Jay Heath (40%) and sophomore wing Brandon Murray (37%). Qudus Wahab patrols the middle, averaging 10.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF