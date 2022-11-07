Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs Lehigh

Television, live stream, series history, broadcast team and more as the Orange hosts the Mountain Hawks.

Matchup: Syracuse (0-0) vs Lehigh (0-0) 

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, November 7th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team: Matt Park, Matt Roe

Series History: Syracuse holds a 4-0 all-time series lead against Lehigh. The most recent matchup was during the 2015-16 season, when the Orange won 57-47 in a low scoring affair. The two were supposed to play in 2021, but the game was cancelled due to Covid-19. The first meeting took place in 1923, with Syracuse pulling out a 28-16 win. After playing each other in 1931, there was an 84 year absence in the series.  

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season tips off on November 7th against Lehigh.

Lehigh is coming off of a 13-19 season, but played high major programs tough. After losing in overtime to Rutgers by three, Lehigh fell at Virginia by 18 and Maryland by 21. 

