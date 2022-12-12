How to Watch Syracuse vs Monmouth

Matchup: Syracuse (6-4, 1-0) vs Monmouth (1-9)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, December 12th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Jordan Bernfield, Mark Adams

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse -21. Over/Under 140.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 95.4% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse and Monmouth will square off for just the third time on Monday with the Orange earning blowout wins in both previous meetings. The first was in 2012, when Syracuse won 108-56. Brandon Triche led with 18 points. In 2016, the Orange won 71-50 behind 18 points from Andrew White.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame, blowout of Oakland and convincing victory over Georgetown.

Monmouth has struggled all season, with its lone win against Manhattan earlier this month. The Mountain Hawks have lost to Seton Hall, Virginia, Illinois, Norfolk State, Colgate, Cornell, Lehigh, Rider and Princeton. Junior forward Myles Foster is the lone player who averages double figures in scoring with 11.4. Monmouth has only one player shooting above 40% from three in Myles Ruth at 41.7%. However, he has taken just 12 threes on the season. As a team, Monmouth shoots just 28.8% from beyond the arc.

