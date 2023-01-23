How to Watch Syracuse vs North Carolina

Matchup: Syracuse (13-7, 6-3) vs North Carolina (14-6, 6-3)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, January 24th.

Television: ESPN

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team:

Odds: Syracuse /Over Under

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 42.4% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse trails the all-time series 6-15. The two teams have split the last four matchups, however. The most recent game was last season, when Syracuse lost 88-77 on the road. The most recent game in the Dome was in 2021, when the Orange pulled off a 72-70 victory behind 26 points from Buddy Boeheim.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame, blowout of Oakland, convincing victory over Georgetown, knocking off Monmouth and beating Cornell. The Orange then suffered a setback against Pitt before bouncing back against Boston College and Louisville. Syracuse then fell at Virginia before topping Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. The Orange lost a heartbreaker at Miami before blowing out Georgia Tech.

North Carolina came into the 2022-23 season as the favorites to win the National Championship and the number one ranked team. It has been a bit up and down this season, however. The Tar Heels struggled with Charleston, Gardner-Webb and Portland early before losing to Iowa State, Alabama, Indiana and Virginia Tech in back to back to back games. UNC has won nine of 11 since then, however, including impressive wins over Ohio State and Michigan. North Carolina is led by stud big Armando Bacot, who averages 17.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. The Heels are not a great outside shooting team at just 31.6% from the floor, but have the capability of getting hot from the outside. RJ Davis has been the best outside shooter at 38.8%. Caleb Love has proven more than capable as an outside shooter, but has struggled this season at 26.8%. Bacot, Davis and Love average a combined 51 points per game.

