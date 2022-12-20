How to Watch Syracuse vs Pittsburgh

Matchup: Syracuse (8-4, 1-0) vs Pittsburgh (8-4, 1-0)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, December 20th.

Television: ESPNU

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team: Mike Corey, Chris Spatola

Odds: Syracuse -3.5. Over/Under 139.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 57.8% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse holds a 74-48 series lead against Pittsburgh. The Orange has largely dominated the series other than two separate five game winning streaks for the Panthers when Jamie Dixon was the head coach. Since he has left, Syracuse holds a 9-4 edge. Pitt, however, has won three of the last four. Last season, the two split with each winning on its home floor. In the matchup in the Dome, Syracuse won 77-61. Pitt would get revenge two weeks later with a 64-53 triumph at home.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame, blowout of Oakland, convincing victory over Georgetown, knocking off Monmouth and beating Cornell.

Pitt has won seven of eight coming into Tuesday night's game. The Panthers have impressive wins over Northwestern and at NC State, but have also been blown out by West Virginia and Michigan while falling to VCU and Vanderbilt in close contests. John Hugley, a 6-9 265 pound forward, was Pitt's best player last year. He has only played in eight games this season and has been out due to personal reasons. His availability for this game is unknown. He averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds per game last season. This year, Blake Hinson has been Pitt's best player at 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Guard Jamarius Burton has also been really good at 14.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Pittsburgh is a good but not great three point shooting team at just under 35%. Burton and guard Greg Elliott are both over 40% on the season while Hinson is at 37%.

